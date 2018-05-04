Champion Brands to Meet with Members of US Congress

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2018 --The RPM Act is a bi-partisan legislation to protect citizens who convert cars, trucks and motorcycles into racing vehicles. The bill clarifies that it has always been legal to make changes to a street vehicle that are being converted into a race car used in competition. It also confirms that it is legal to produce, market and install racing equipment and products.



In July 2015, the EPA issued a proposed regulation declaring that the Clean Air Act (CAA) prohibits converting a motor vehicle into a race car. Manufacturing, selling and installing performance products for converted vehicles would also be a violation.



Converting street vehicles into race vehicles is an American tradition dating back decades which has negligible environmental impact. There are over 1,300 race tracks across the country. Most cater to thousands of organized amateur racing events which involve converted vehicles.



These drivers, race teams and spectators—all help drive local economies. They fill up motel rooms and restaurants, shop at local stores. These activities translate into tens of thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in economic activity, including about $1.6 billion in annual sales of racing equipment.



The RPM Act this year has finalized passage by the House Energy & Commerce Committee of HR350 and a pending vote of S203 remains before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. The RPM Act has bipartisan support—over 180 members of Congress are cosponsors—and passage into law would demonstrate that Congress is fixing issues that matter to the American people.



"Champion Brands, LLC is proud to part of a select aftermarket-industry delegation addressing key issues in Washington", said Karl Dedolph, Director of Racing and Performance Products at Champion. "As a manufacturer of racing motor oils, racing gear oils, racing brake fluids, and other performance products; the EPA's interpretation of the CAA conflicts with our marketplace understanding of the 1970 law by industry, enthusiasts, and Congress."



Dedolph added, "Over the decades, enthusiasts have converted hundreds of thousands of street-vehicles into race cars. Sales of performance parts like racing tires, wheels, brakes, suspension equipment and specialty lubricants will diminish. It threatens tens of thousands of jobs associated with racing, from manufactures to race tracks, gas stations, auto parts stores, and car dealerships; in addition to eliminating racing opportunities for enthusiasts who have invested valuable time and resources in their race cars."



"The RPM Act when passed will confirm that… (A) it is legal to convert a street vehicle into a racing vehicle, (B) provide certainty to enthusiasts and companies producing racing and performance products, and (C) represents a commonsense reform to protect jobs and an American tradition."



About Champion Brands, LLC

