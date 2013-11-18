Champion "Classic" Blue Flame Diesel Motor Oil Now Available at Summit Racing

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2013 --Champion “Classic” Blue Flame Performance Diesel Oil is a unique, hybrid synthetic blend 15W-40 diesel engine oil that combines workhorse high-zinc performance additives, superior protection, advanced polymer technology, and high TBN, supported by a carrier blend of synthetic and conventional base fluids. Performance diesel owners have reported decreased cylinder, cam, and bearing wear in their early model engines, especially in competition diesel engines. Development of this oil focused on the concentration and synergistic behavior of anti-wear and detergent additives in an effort to obtain more robust protection at high temperature and heavy load.



In addition, Champion “Classic” Blue Flame® Diesel Motor Oil delivers unmatched high temperature film strength and lubricity protection, has the muscle to combat oil shear, maximizes and sustains cylinder compression, and is proven to increase engine horse power and torque. Champion Brands Blue Flame® Diesel Motor Oils are purpose built for extreme protection and performance.



Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.