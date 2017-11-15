Champion Classic & Muscle Motor Oils Now Available at Allison's Automotive

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2017 --Allison's Automotive has been in business since 1971. They are a full service automotive shop, and can perform any type of mechanical repair from minor service to full restorations. Specializing in European models, they also provide service for domestic and other foreign makes and models. Since 1987 AA has been an Authorized Fiat Parts and Service dealer.



http://allisonsautomotive.com



The popular enthusiast business has a background in sports car racing, competing first in autocross with a Sunbeam Alpine, then a 1967 Camaro. Moving later on into Cal Club Regionals and SCCA. First in A Sedan with a 1967 Camaro, then in GT1 with a 1976 Camaro. While the early Camaros had been converted street cars, the 1976 Camaro was a full tube frame Trans Am chassis race car.



Their main business is now centered on repairing and restoring Fiats and offer a line of wheels, restoration and performance parts for Fiats ranging from the original 500, 600, 850, X1/9, 124 Spider and the new 500. Active in the Fiat community, AA is currently auto crossing a 500 Abarth. The 500 Abarth equipped with their line of Competizione Sport Tuning parts, won the Hotchkiss Auto X Compact Car class championship this season.



"It is extremely important for Champion to identify a racing & performance business that shares the same goals and has the ability to provide racers and enthusiasts with first class service and product support," said Karl Dedolph, Director of the Racing and Performance Division for Champion. "Allison's Automotive clearly fits the stringent criteria we identified to distribute our products."



Champion Classic & Muscle Motor Oils contain Champion's proprietary thermal viscosity stabilizer, special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives, which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives are proven to meet the lubrication demands of competition engines, create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in dynamometer testing.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com.