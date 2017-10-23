Champion Focuses on Mopar with 0w-40 Modern Muscle Motor Oil

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2017 --Champion Modern Muscle (CMM) SAE 0w-40 Motor Oil is an API SN licensed viscosity recommended for Dodge Viper 8.4L, Dodge Challenger 6.4L, Dodge Charger 6.4L, Additional Modern Dodge Hemi Motors, Jeep 6.4L, Nissan GTR 3.8L, and others, plus OEM / Engine Builder "Crate Motors" requiring a high performance 0w-40 viscosity.



CMM Motor Oils will provide outstanding levels of fuel economy performance, cleaning power and engine protection, even during extended oil change intervals. These high-performance oils are proven to significantly reduce wear and viscosity breakdown due to advancements in additive engineering.



CMM Motor Oils utilize Champion's "Blue E.T.®" (Enhanced Technology) racing additive, and Champion's TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) performance additive. These proprietary technologies deliver unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increase horsepower and torque in most engines.



These premium mixtures of synthetic base fluids and additives provide maximum durability and protection from wear and viscosity breakdown by including special lubricity modifiers, and premium anti-wear additives This unique robust formulation enables CMM Motor Oils to outperform all leading high performance synthetic oils.



