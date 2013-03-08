Champion Is Seeking Performance Distributors for Synthetic Racing Oils

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2013 --Champion Racing Oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines. These products also contain Champion’s proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures and contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine.



These top-tier racing oils are offered in a popular range of multi-viscosity SAE grades and formulated to meet the demands of most of today’s high performance race engines producing measurable increases in compression, horsepower and torque. The following list is only a sample of over 100 sku’s from the Champion Racing Division available to resellers.



- Racing SAE 10w-30 Synthetic Blend

- Racing SAE 20w-50 Synthetic Blend

- Racing SAE 15w-50 Full Synthetic

- Racing SAE 0w-20 Full Synthetic

- Racing SAE 0w-30 Full Synthetic

- Racing SAE 50 Synthetic Blend

- Racing SAE 60 Synthetic Blend

- Racing SAE 70 Synthetic Blend



For qualified wholesalers who have customers with Sprint Cars, Midgets, Modified, Drag Racers, Road Racers, Off-Road, Diesel Pullers, etc., there are numerous locations and opportunities available in the Southwestern region of the US. Inquiries should be from established race and performance businesses interested in acquiring this technologically advanced, extremely popular, (http://www.facebook.com/championbrands), highly profitable, and track proven racing and performance line of products. Inquire at marketing@championbrands.com



About Champion Brands

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Racing and Performance Wholesale Opportunities email marketing@championbrands.com or call Champion at 800-821-5693. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com