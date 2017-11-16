Champion Launches Multi-Viscosity PowerShield Break-in Oils

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2017 --The new formulations are based on the performance achievements of Champion's current PowerShield® SAE 30 Break-In Oil and Engine Assembly Lube/Oil Booster products. This proprietary technology contains unique high levels of zinc thiophosphates, in combination with Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer), which extends oil film capacity for proper ring seating.



These multi-viscosity break-in oils also are formulated with polymer thickeners. This allows the use of a thinner viscosity base oil for easier cold starting and reduced friction. During break-in and heat cycles, as the oil heats up, the polymer thickener untangles and interacts with the base oil to allow the lubricant to behave like a more viscous oil at operating temperature.



Dispersants and other additives are put in the break-in motor oils to help keep the engine clean. Any wear particles generated by the piston rings, cylinder walls and other moving/sliding parts as the engine breaks in will be suspended and carried away by the oil to the oil filter.



Professional engine-builders that use Champion PowerShield® Break-In Motor Oil will experience the difference provided by numerous barriers of protection. These new products are field tested and suitable for use in all high performance and racing type engines that typically run an SAE 10w-40 or 20w-50 racing oil.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion Brands, LLC produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, racing, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion Racing & Performance Lubricants contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 660-890-06231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com.