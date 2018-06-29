Champion Modern Muscle Motor Oil Factory Fill at Shelby American

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2018 --Specifically formulated to maximize the demands of today's high-performance vehicles, the Champion 5w-50 Modern Muscle (CMM) Motor Oil be in the new 5.2L alluminator supercharged engine found in the 2018 Shelby 1000 that features top tier internals, a traditional 90-degree crank, modified GT350 cylinder heads and a 4.5L Whipple supercharger. Shelby adds a litany of other equipment necessary to sustain 1200 horse power; a high flow fuel system to an intercooler, modified transmission, proprietary ECU, special tuning, etc.



http://www.shelby.com/images/pdf/2018_1000_web.pdf



CMM is an API SN licensed viscosity recommended for Ford 5.0L. Ford Mustang 5.2L, Roush Mustang 5.2L, Shelby GT350, Shelby GT350R, Shelby GT500, Shelby 1000, and others, plus OEM / Engine Builder "Crate Motors" requiring a high-performance SAE 5W-50 viscosity.



In addition, CMM Motor Oils maintains high film strength dramatically reducing engine wear, provides improved sealing between the piston ring and cylinder walls, maximizes horsepower and torque, achieves improved fuel economy, protects valve trains with roller lifters that require added protection due to high lift/ high ramp rate camshafts, and reduces deposits thus keeping the engine clean for longevity.



