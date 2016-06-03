Champion Motor Oils Now Available at Motion RaceWorks

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2016 --"It is extremely important for Champion to identify an on-line and regional retail racing & performance business that shares the same goals and has the ability to provide racers and enthusiasts with first class service and product support," said Karl Dedolph, Director of the Racing and Performance Division for Champion.



"Motion RaceWorks (MRW) clearly fits the stringent criteria we identified to distribute our motor oil, chemical, additive and lubricant line in key enthusiast demographics, applications, and strategic markets."



Dedolph added, "Doug Cook, co-owner of MRW, is strong on selling the right products and services for their competition and high performance customers. Besides top-tier lubricants they also provide camshafts, fuel injectors, chutes, gauges, intakes manifolds, pistons, cooling systems, shocks, turbos, transmission equipment, LS1 parts, etc. to name a few."



If you'd like more information about Motion RaceWorks you can contact them at 21185 North Brady Street, Davenport, Iowa 52807 or 563-676-1255. On line at http://www.motionraceworks.com or https://www.facebook.com/MotionRaceworks



Champion Classic & Muscle Motor Oils are purpose-built robust formulas with viscosities to specifically meet the demands of contemporary and retrospective performance gasoline engines, especially carbureted vehicles that have flat tappet, roller cams and/or high-pressure valve springs.



To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of premium zinc, moly, calcium, sodium and phosphorus. Champion Classic & Muscle Oils contain an exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology. This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases horsepower and torque in most engines.



Champion Racing Motor Oils contain Champion's proprietary thermal viscosity stabilizer, special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives, which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives are proven to meet the lubrication demands of competition engines, create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in dynamometer testing. Champion Racing Oils are suitable for use in all competition and race engines especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com