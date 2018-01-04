Champion Named Official Oil at BAPS Motor Speedway

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2018 --BAPS Motor Speedway (BMS), formerly Susquehanna Raceway Park; Susquehanna Speedway, was founded in 1954 and still runs today as a 0.400 mi./0.644 km. dirt oval. Located in York Haven PA, BMS runs 50+ races a year supporting numerous racing series such as: 410 Sprints, 360 Sprints, Late Models, Super Sportsman, Street Stocks, Legends, Modifieds, Midgets, Micros, Road Warriors, etc.



For more information visit http://www.susquehannaspeedway.net/.



Champion Racing Oils are built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of racecar engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams operating at high RPMs and that require high-pressure valve springs. To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus. In addition, all Champion Racing motor oils contain our exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology. This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases the foot-pounds of torque in most engines.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion Racing Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com.