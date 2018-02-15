Champion Oil Adds Airheart Sales Rep Agency

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2018 --"Airheart Sales is a premier manufacturers' rep agency specializing in outside sales of performance auto parts and aftermarket truck, jeep, race, and SUV accessories through traditional distribution and eCommerce," stated Karl Dedolph, Champion Director of National Sales.



Dedolph added, "We are very excited to bring this team on board as our representation in Canada, California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Alaska, and Hawaii. Their excellent reputation and tremendous work ethic are a natural fit that we know will help us take care of our customers."



"This group has been in business over 25 years and is driven to succeed for companies like Champion utilizing their award-winning personnel and sales philosophy. They are active members of SEMA, PRI, CAN/PWA, and SEMA Data Co-op Certified."



"Airheart Sales philosophy of listening to the needs of the manufacturer and being innovative and flexible enough to meet the needs of today's marketplace is a very successful combination. Working with key engine builders, WDs, racers, and automotive based reseller and distribution businesses, gives the Champion Brands / Airheart Sales Team a strong and unique position in today's demanding environment. Together they will combine cutting-edge technology in communication and software to support e-retailers such as Amazon, Auto Anything, US Auto Parts, JC Whitney, etc."



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion Motor Oils and Lubricants contact your nearest Champion Distributor or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com.