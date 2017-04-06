Champion Oil Adds Pacific Marketing Rep Agency

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2017 --"Pacific Marketing is a premier manufacturers' rep agency specializing in outside sales of performance auto parts and aftermarket truck, jeep and SUV accessories through traditional distribution and eCommerce," stated Karl Dedolph, Champion Director of National Sales. "This group is driven to succeed for companies like Champion utilizing their award-winning personnel and sales philosophy.



Dedolph added, "We are very excited to bring this team on board as our representation in California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Alaska, and Hawaii. Their excellent reputation and tremendous work ethic are a natural fit that we know will help us take care of our customers."



"Pacific Marketing philosophy of listening to the needs of the manufacturer and being innovative and flexible enough to meet the needs of today's marketplace is a very successful combination. They combine that with cutting-edge technology in communication and software to support e-retailers such as Amazon, Auto Anything, US Auto Parts, JC Whitney, etc."



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion Motor Oils and Lubricants contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com