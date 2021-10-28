Champion Oil Announces 2022 Racing Contingency Program

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2021 --The Champion Racing Contingency Program includes motorsport racing events such as: The All-Star Circuit of Champions (ASCoC), American Sprint Car Series (ASCS), World of Outlaws (WoO), United States Auto Club (USAC) and the International Motor Contest Association (IMCA). In addition, other popular series, but not limited to; Sprint Car Central PA, UMP, USCS, IRA, MLRA, NHRA, MARA, MARS, NMCA, NMRA, IHRA, Dirt Car Series, Rush Series and ESS Sprint Series.



The Champion Drifting Contingency Program includes, but is not limited to racing events such as: Formula Drift-Pro, Formula Drift-Pro2, Hyperfest, Gridlife, Drift-Atlanta, Drift-South ProAm, Lone Star Drift, US Drift, The Drift League, East-Drift ProAm, ND Drift, Midwest Drift Union, Spec-D Drifting Series, Sonoma Drift, etc.



The Champion Diesel Contingency Program includes diesel events such as: The Outlaw Diesel Super Series, National Association of Diesel Motorsports (NADM), Ultimate Callout Challenge, Scheid Diesel Extravaganza, Sun Coast Shakedown, Rudy's Truck Jam, Ultimate Callout Challenge, Firepunk Diesel, and Outlaw Diesel Revenge. In addition, other popular diesel drag racing series, but not limited to; Holly Rock Customs Showdown, Rocky Top Diesel Shootout, Hardway Sunshine Showdown, Battle at the Alamo, East Coast Diesel Nationals, Diesel World Drags, Blackout in the Country, and Week-End on the Edge.



The Champion Micro Sprint Contingency Program includes but is not limited to North American race events that run: Micro, Lightning Non-Winged and Winged Outlaw, "A" Class, Stock Non-winged, Restricted "A" Class, Jr. Sprint, 600CC & 1200CC Winged and Non-Winged sprint engines.



The Champion Truck and Tractor Pullers Contingency Program includes, but is not limited to racing events such as: National Tractor Pullers Association (NTPA), WNY Pro Pulling Series – NY & Canada, Outlaw Pulling Series, Hot Farm Pulling Series Club, Diesel Motorsports (NADM), SS Pulling Series, Smoke & Speed, Northwest PA Tractor & Truck pullers Association, Truck & Tractor Pulling (TNT), Mid Missouri Pulling, Outlaw Diesel Super Series (ODSS), Texas truck & Tractor Pullers Association (TTTPA), Pro Pulling League, Illinois Tractor Pulling Association (ITPA), Rudy's Diesel Truck Jam, New York Hot Farm Pulling Series, etc.



The Champion Karting Contingency Program includes but is not limited to racing series and events such as: World Karting Association (WKA), International Kart Federation (IFK), Karters of America Racing Triad (KART), United States Pro Karting Series (USPKS), ProKART, Super Series, Iron-Man, Sprint Series, The Gold Cup Series, Tri-C Karter, SKUSA, COTA, Route 66 Sprint Series. K1 Speed, Maxxis Sprint Series, AKRA, AMP, plus many other national, regional, state, and local track series.



The Champion Off-Road Contingency Program includes: NORRA, GNCC, NORRS, CHAMP OFF-ROAD, Best in The Desert, CORR, SCORE, TORC, MAORA, World Series of Off-Road, Bonneville Off-Road, MORE, SNORE, Baja, King of the Hammers, Mint 400, UTV World Championship, AXCC, WORCS, plus other regional and national short-course, desert-type, rock-climbing, or hill-climbing events.



The Champion Autocross Contingency Program includes, but is not limited to racing series and events such as: SCCA, NASA, NAXM, WDCR, NER, CNY, NCC, Pro-PAX, NOLA, NWOR, Rocky Mountain, Rival-S, Boston, Big Sky, Nebraska, Land-O-Lakes, Ohio Valley, Sturgis, Charlotte, Fontana, Atlanta, San Diego, Lone-Star, Chicago, Autocross Hangover, BMW, Pro-Solo Nationals, Solo Championship Tour, Milwaukee Region, San Francisco, Goodguys Autocross, Porsche, Mid-Atlantic, Central Florida, Tire-Rack, Lime Rock, Yellowstone, plus many other manufacturer, national, regional, state, and local track series.



Champion Racing and Performance products are the choice of champions in racing events nationwide. Champion's new 2022 expanded contingency program supports race teams from dirt track to pavement, gas to diesel, and circle track to drag racing with contingency cash pay-out awards. https://www.championbrands.com/products/



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion, a PLZ Aeroscience Company, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 65 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information call Champion at 660-890-6231 Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO visit championbrands.com



About PLZ Aeroscience

PLZ Aeroscience is a leader in specialty aerosol and liquid product technologies. PLZ specializes in the development, manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of a comprehensive line of contract fill, branded and private label products. PLZ has a robust and proprietary portfolio of products in household cleaning, personal care, food service, maintenance, specialty and industrial, and automotive. For more information, visit PLZAeroscience.com



About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services, and healthcare sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.