Champion Oil Announces Grand Prix Auto Sports Center as a New Master Warehouse Distributor

Grand Prix Auto Sports Center was founded in 1968, serving the greater Tulsa area for over 43 years. They have customers that reach all across the United States, as well as abroad. Grand Prix Auto Sports Center has every major performance manufacturer included in their over 700 vendors as well as several stock original equipment suppliers that are represented, resulting in over 1,000,000 part numbers available.



"Grand Prix Auto Sports Center has the ability to provide our Tulsa customer base with first class service, support and distribution," said Karl Dedolph, Racing and Performance Sales Director of for Champion.



Grand Prix Auto Sports Center team members have a combined experience of over 115 years in all facets of performance, racing and off road experience. They strive to give you the latest innovative parts available and at very competitive pricing. With fast, accurate shipping along with great customer service.



Grand Prix Auto Sports Center proudly promotes the "Purpose-Built" line of Champion Motor Oils, Chemicals and Lubricants. For more information about Grand Prix Auto Sports Center you can contact them at 4915 East Admiral Place, Tulsa, OK 74115 and 1(800) 331-2223. Grand Prix Auto Sports Center is located online at http://www.grandprixauto.com/



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com