Champion Oil Becomes Sponsor of Hyper Racing 600 Speedweek

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2018 --This year, the wingless 600cc micro sprints will get a week of fun. The five-race long showcase will begin on Wednesday, August 1st at the famous Championship Energy Action Track USA in Kutztown, PA. In 2017 a record shattering total 81,600 micros were in attendance.



Speedweek continues on Thursday, August 2nd at the high-banks of Path Valley Speedway park in Spring Run, PA. The track typically hosts Sprint Cars, Late Models, Ecotec Mods, and Supersportsman. However, the track has proved incredibly racey with regular shows with the 600 micro sprints.



On Friday, August 3 the historic Linda's Speedway of Jonestown, PA will host an electric event inside their illustrious pink walls. Linda's track director, Michael Batz says, "Speedweek was always a week that built relationships between drivers, crews, and the followers of the week. I always enjoyed watching the little guy who fights their heart out to get to the track each night."



Speedweek will continue their extravaganza at the Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway, nicknamed the "Lanco" Speedway in Newmanstown, PA. This tricky 1/4 mile has grown into a true challenge and rite of passage for 600 drivers.



The wingless 600's will finish off the Speedweek back at the Action Track USA on Sunday for the Dick Tobias Classic. Payouts, a points breakdown, and more will be released soon!



Champion's Fully Synthetic Micro Sprint Racing Oils, are "Non-Street Legal –Race Only", and are the first purpose-built engine oils specially formulated to provide unmatched protection and performance in wet-clutch Micro Sprint engines. With a robust formulation, including specially designed wet-clutch additives, and premium synthetic base stocks, Champion Fully Synthetic Micro Sprint Racing Oils deliver track-proven, race-winning performance.



The new oils display exceptional clutch performance due to perfectly balanced friction modification and superb protection against engine and valve-train wear. They resist thickening and sludging due to oxidation additives, plus provide excellent film strength under extreme racing conditions. The product also delivers unmatched control of contamination and combustion by-products, including designed oil flow characteristics by keeping oil galleys clear.



Champion recommends its Fully Synthetic Micro Sprint Racing Oils for Micro, Lightning Non-Winged and Winged Outlaw, "A" Class, Stock Non-winged, Restricted "A" Class, Jr. Sprint, 1200CC Winged and Non-Winged sprint engines. Available in SAE 20w-50 and 10w-40 viscosities.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, commercial and specialty markets.



For more information contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231 Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com.