Champion Oil Employee Nominated for SEMA Gen-III Innovative Person of the Year Award

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2015 --The prestigious "Under Forty" Achievement Award recognizes outstanding accomplishments within the automotive aftermarket industry. The highly anticipated award presentation will be held at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas on November 5th during the 2015 SEMA Show Industry Awards Banquet.



"I am greatly honored to have been recognized as a nominee for this prestigious award," said Aric Dell. "Champion's top-tier products give me a great starting point and foundation to add creativity of design and function. However, the recognition really belongs to our management team that supports and understands our global marketing goals and provides outstanding contributions and resources to our art and marketing departments".



In order to qualify for the GEN-III Innovator of the year Award, the nominee must be under the age of 40 and a full-time employee of a company that is a member of SEMA. He or she must demonstrate continual outstanding creativity and innovation for automotive aftermarket products.



The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) is a non-profit organization that represents the $35 billion specialty automotive aftermarket industry and has over 7,000 member-companies. It is the authoritative source for research, data, trends and market growth information for the specialty auto parts industry.



For more information, contact SEMA at 1575 S. Valley Vista Dr., Diamond Bar, CA or visit http://www.sema.org



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 59 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com