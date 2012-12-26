Champion Oil Introduces 75w-140 Synthetic Racing Gear Lube

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/26/2012 --The Champion Oil 75w-140 Synthetic Racing Gear Lube outperforms conventional gear oils by providing exceptional anti-wear characteristics and cold-flow properties. This new gear oil is designed to lubricate components with extreme-pressure additives that are more viscous than found in competitive fluids.



While many racing and performance applications still use mineral gear oils, synthetic gear oils show better resistance to oxidation, better flow at start-up, and better retention of viscosity at elevated temperatures. These characteristics are exceptionally important to the performance and racing enthusiast.



The Champion Oil 75w-140 Racing Gear Lube, available in 5 Gallon pails, is a top-tier synthetic product purpose-built for maximum protection and performance. It is produced to withstand the extreme conditions of both on and off-road racing gearboxes, trans-axles, and rear differentials. It contains Champion’s Shock Load inhibitor (SLI) chemistry proven to absorb abrupt load transitions- helping reduce heat, wear, and friction. This is an extreme pressure lubricant recommended for use in conventional and limit slip differentials, and transfer cases in both performance and racing applications.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion Brands, LLC produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, racing, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.