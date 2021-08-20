Champion Oil Introduces Two New Car Care Appearance Products

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2021 --Champion safe and easy-to-use Interior Detailer Spray is formulated to protect and shine vinyl and plastic surfaces of your car interior. Covers hard to reach areas. Cleans, Shines & Protects Vinyl and Plastic in one easy step. Professional use formula, fast drying shine. Not for use on rubber surfaces. Cherry scented. 4527K – 12/12 oz.



Interior Detailer Spray contents include- Propane, Butane, Hexane, Naphtha (petroleum), hydrotreated light, Siloxanes and Silicones, di-Me, 2-Propanone, Cyclohexane, Heptane, 1,2-Benzenedicarboxylic acid, 1,2-diethyl Ester, Solvent Naphtha light Aliph. Flash point: -104.4 °C, Initial Boiling Point- Estimated 56.05 °C. Aerosol.



Champion Fabric Cleaning Foam is an effective and easy-to-use fabric cleaning foam formulated to quickly penetrate soiled carpet areas - while leaving a wintergreen scent. Removes soils from upholstered fabric while not soaking in. Can be used on velour, cloth, and carpets - leaving a "like new" smell. Cleans and Scents in One Easy Step. Professional use formula designed with no residue. 4529P – 12/19 oz.



Champion Fabric Cleaning Foam contents include- Butane, Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether, Alcohols C9-11 Ethoxylated, Propane, EDTA Tetrasodium Salt. Flash point: -103.3 °C, Initial Boiling Point- Estimated 100 °C. Aerosol.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion, a PLZ Aeroscience Company, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 65 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information call Champion at 660-890-6231 Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO visit championbrands.com



About PLZ Aeroscience

PLZ Aeroscience is a leader in specialty aerosol and liquid product technologies. PLZ specializes in the development, manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of a comprehensive line of contract fill, branded and private label products. PLZ has a robust and proprietary portfolio of products in household cleaning, personal care, food service, maintenance, specialty and industrial, and automotive. For more information, visit PLZAeroscience.com



About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services, and healthcare sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.