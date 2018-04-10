Champion Oil Launches Cold Blue Racing Coolant Additive

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2018 --Champion COLD BLUE® Racing Coolant Additive allows racing and performance engines to run at up to 25 degrees F cooler and prevent unwanted overheating. COLD BLUE® contains a premium corrosion inhibitor package formulated to protect engine seals and all metals found in common cooling systems including aluminum. This product is compatible with all types and colors of coolant/antifreeze. Contains no glycol and is safe for track use. #4290I packed 16 oz. in /12 pack case.



The COLD BLUE® treat rate is one ounce per quart, or 1 bottle per automotive cooling system of 12-20 quarts. Re-treat yearly or whenever coolant is changed for best results. Benefits include: reduces overall engine temperature, maximum corrosion protection, prevents overheating, and compatible with gasoline and diesel.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com.