Champion Oil Launches New Professional Grade Honing Oil

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2015 --Champion Professional Grade Honing Oil is a high-performance honing and finishing fluid designed with a select blend of base fluids and additives. Added anti-oxidant protection and low-odor extreme-pressure additives provide excellent performance for honing ferrous alloys, provide corrosion protection and are safe for use with yellow-metals.



Low viscosity chlorine-free neat oil containing a high level of synthetic ester lubricity additive to impart excellent surface finish on machining of hardened steels and nickel alloys. Can also be used in super finishing applications, utilizing stones rather than tapes.



Recommended for honing of toughened steels, nickel alloys and to achieve particularly good finishes in short stroke, micro-finishing operations on tough materials like bearing steel. It is also applicable to fine machining of steel and non-ferrous metals as well as light drawing and stamping operations. Also suitable for honing non-ferrous metals with ceramic or bakelite bonded carorundum or silicon carbide stones as well as metal bond diamond stones.



High lubricity ensures longer tool life, higher work speeds and better finish quality. Our low-odor solvent technology effectively flushes the work surface of fine abrasives without the noxious smell and volatility of kerosene-based fluids.



http://championbrands.com/SpecSheet/Champion%20Honing%20Oil%204242%20Data%20Sheet.pdf



- Suitable for wide range of workshop applications

- Excellent lubricity

- High performance anti-foam agents

- Low odor and low color

- Yellow-metal safe

- Excellent solvency

- Rapid flushing action of fine swarf

- Elimination of surface glaze-up on honing stones

- Compatible with sulfur containing honing stones

- Versatile- can be used on honing and super finishing operations

- Approved by numerous Honing Machine manufacturers

- Excellent cooling properties.

- Chlorine free



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 59 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, racing, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion products contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com