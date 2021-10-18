Champion Oil Launches Race Links Landing Page

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2021 --The "Race Links" icon can be found at the bottom of Champion's web site home page http://www.championbrands.com . Contents include:



- The Champion 2022 Racing Factory Sponsorship Program which includes product and marketing support. Our "Elite" series program provides an exclusive purchasing contact, contingency pay-outs, and monitoring of on-going race results for future sponsorship consideration. Please click the following link for more information. Factory Product Support Form https://form.jotform.com/60314582661150



- The Champion 2022 Racing Contingency Program that is an all-encompassing marketing program designed to link our Champion Racing and Diesel Motor Oils directly to regional and national racers in many sanctioned racing events in North America. Please click the following link for more information. Contingency Program Form https://form.jotform.com/93024385147154



- The Champion 2022 Racing Rebate Program is a periodic rebate program that Champion will be conducting through certain distributors during the racing season. Proof of purchase will be required. Please click the following link for more information. Rebate Submission Form https://form.jotform.com/212836301937153



Champion Oil, celebrating over six decades as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing and performance enthusiasts. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower, and torque.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion, a PLZ Aeroscience Company, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 65 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information call Champion at 660-890-6231 Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO visit championbrands.com



About PLZ Aeroscience

PLZ Aeroscience is a leader in specialty aerosol and liquid product technologies. PLZ specializes in the development, manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of a comprehensive line of contract fill, branded and private label products. PLZ has a robust and proprietary portfolio of products in household cleaning, personal care, food service, maintenance, specialty and industrial, and automotive. For more information, visit PLZAeroscience.com



About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services, and healthcare sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.