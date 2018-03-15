Champion Oil Now Available at Hyper Racing

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2018 --Since 1994, Hyper Racing has grown to become the world leader in Micro Sprint/Mini Sprint technology. Led by veteran driver and engineer Mike Dicely, Hyper Racing continues to set the pace for the competition with industry changing developments such as the Adjustable Pedal Assembly, Fuel Forward Tank, HBS Left Front Brake System, Adjustable Steering, Front and Rear Anti-Roll Applications, and many others.



"It has always been extremely important for Champion to identify businesses that shares the same goals and has the ability to provide first class service and product support," said Karl Dedolph, Director of National Sales for Champion. "Hyper performance clearly fits the stringent criteria we have identified to distribute our products."



Hyper Racing designs and builds the Hyper Chassis 600cc Sprint, 270cc Sprint, Dirt Midget, Quarter Midget, TQ Hugger, Lightning Sprint, and the 600cc Asphalt Hugger in-house at the Lewisberry, Pennsylvania facility. The addition of the Hyper Fuel Injection Technology (Hyper FIT) Team completes the package with engine tuning, diagnostics and support.



Champion's Fully Synthetic Micro Sprint Racing Oils, are "Non-Street Legal –Race Only", and are the first purpose-built engine oils specially formulated to provide unmatched protection and performance in wet-clutch Micro Sprint engines. With a robust formulation, including specially designed wet-clutch additives, and premium synthetic base stocks, Champion Fully Synthetic Micro Sprint Racing Oils deliver track-proven, race-winning performance.



The new oils display exceptional clutch performance due to perfectly balanced friction modification and superb protection against engine and valve-train wear. They resist thickening and sludging due to oxidation additives, plus provide excellent film strength under extreme racing conditions. The product also delivers unmatched control of contamination and combustion by-products, including designed oil flow characteristics by keeping oil galleys clear.



Champion recommends its Fully Synthetic Micro Sprint Racing Oils for Micro, Lightning Non-Winged and Winged Outlaw, "A" Class, Stock Non-winged, Restricted "A" Class, Jr. Sprint, 1200CC Winged and Non-Winged sprint engines. Available in SAE 20w-50 and 10w-40 viscosities.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



