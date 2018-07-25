Champion Oil Now Available at Shark Racing Engines

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2018 --"It has always been extremely important for Champion to identify businesses that shares the same goals and has the ability to provide first class service and product support," said Karl Dedolph, Director of National Sales for Champion. "Shark Racing Engines clearly fits the stringent criteria we have identified to distribute our products."



Champion, celebrating its 63rd year as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.Championbrands.com