Champion Oil Now Offers Full-Synthetic Racing Power Steering Fluid

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2021 --"Racing power steering fluid (PSF) is an essential part of keeping race cars at peak performance. A top tier power steering fluid like Champion's part #4370H ensures the hoses, pistons, valves, and power steering pump work optimally and not start to deteriorate," stated Karl Dedolph of Champion Oil.



"Champion Full-Synthetic Racing Power Steering Fluid reduces temperatures and delivers consistent steering response in competition applications. It has exceptional low temperature flow that reduces initial drag on the power steering pump."



"Its' robust formulation is a full-synthetic fluid that provides improved thermal stability for less pressure drop as temperatures rise. It also offers high temperature foam resistance for better cooling and improved steering precision."



"Champion's Racing PSF is a hydraulic fluid used in the steering system to create a hydraulic link between the steering wheel and the front wheels. It decreases the amount of effort required to turn the wheels".



"Champion's Racing PSF also lubricates the moving parts within the steering system. It suppresses foaming and prevents corrosion in the power steering gear and steering pump, which keeps performance vehicles in circle track, road racing, off-road, asphalt, drifting, autocross, etc. working optimally", added Dedolph.



Champion's Racing PSF meets or exceeds all specification standards that are requirements for viscosity, detergents, additives, and other components of this type of fluid. It is specifically engineered for racing applications. Components and specifications include: Decene Homopolymer Hydrotreated, Heterocyclic Ether, Alkaryl Amine, Zinc Alkydithiophosphate, Dibutylhydrogen Phosphite, Carboxylic Acid Ester, Toluene, Diphenylamine, Aryl Phosphite, and Alkylated Phenol. / Flash Point °C (°F) 225 (437)/ Pour point °C (°F) -40 (-40)/ Viscosity @ 40°C, 104°F cSt 52.5 / Viscosity @ 100°C, 211°F cSt 11.2 / Viscosity Index 23 / Color- Pale yellow to golden brown. https://www.championbrands.com/champion-full-synthetic-racing-power-steering-fluid/



"A good maintenance practice for racers is to inspect the power steering fluid occasionally, it should maintain its' color. If it's dark, that's a sign it's time to change it. If you see any dirt, debris, or sludge in the power steering fluid, it's time for the system to be flushed. If you hear some sort of noise when the wheel is turned or see some leaks, that may be another sign it's time to change the fluid."



About Champion Brands, LLC.

Champion, a PLZ Aeroscience Company, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 65 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information call Champion at 660-890-6231 Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO visit championbrands.com



About PLZ Aeroscience

PLZ Aeroscience is a leader in specialty aerosol and liquid product technologies. PLZ specializes in the development, manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of a comprehensive line of contract fill, branded and private label products. PLZ has a robust and proprietary portfolio of products in household cleaning, personal care, food service, maintenance, specialty and industrial, and automotive. For more information, visit PLZAeroscience.com



About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services, and healthcare sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.