Champion Oil Seeking Custom Automotive Builders for 2018 SEMA Show

Each project vehicle is required to be supported by a current 2018 SEMA Show exhibitor. Participation in the Champion promotion does not guarantee product or vehicle placement at the 2018 SEMA Show.



The SEMA Show takes place October 30 - November 2, 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center located at 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109.



The SEMA Show is the premier automotive specialty products trade event in the world. It draws the industry's brightest minds and hottest products to one place, the Las Vegas Convention Center. In addition, the SEMA Show provides attendees with educational seminars, product demonstrations, special events, networking opportunities and more.



The 2017 SEMA Show drew more than 70,000 domestic and international buyers. The displays are segmented into 12 sections, and a New Product Showcase features nearly 3,000 newly introduced parts, tools and components. In addition, the SEMA Show provides attendees with educational seminars, product demonstrations, special events, networking opportunities and more.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



