Champion Oil Supports Annual Commercial Vehicle Brake Safety Week

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2021 --The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance's annual Brake Safety Week is in full swing. It's when law enforcement inspectors across North America will be looking for any commercial motor vehicles found to have brake-related violations that might place them out of service. https://www.fleetowner.com/safety/article/21164730/cvsa-sets-date-focus-for-brake-safety-week .



During last fall's brake inspection blitz, more than 5,100 commercial vehicles were placed out of service because of brake-related violations. In addition, brake system and brake adjustment violations accounted for more vehicle violations than any other vehicle violation category, accounting for 38.6% of all vehicle out-of-service conditions.



What can you expect if get pulled over for inspection?



Law enforcement officers checking brake systems will look for: Loose or missing parts, air or hydraulic fluid leaks, trouble-indicator lights on the dash, including anti-lock brakes, worn linings, pads, drums, or rotors, mismatched air chamber sizes across axles, warning device functionality (such as anti-lock braking system indicator lights), proper brake adjustment, brake hoses and tubing condition, and measuring pushrod stroke to ensure brakes are properly adjusted.



"While you are at it, it's a good idea to either top up or flush your brake fluid system," suggested Karl Dedolph at Champion Oil. "Brake fluid is an important component in any hydraulic braking system. The fluid is subjected to hundreds of pounds of pressure but also needs to lubricate rubber components in the master cylinder, wheel cylinders, calipers, and hoses. In addition, brake fluid has corrosion inhibitors that keep the bores of hydraulic cylinders from rusting and pitting."



"Most of today's brake fluids are made of polyalkylene glycol, which is hygroscopic, meaning it absorbs moisture. The absorption of water prevents "pooling" of the absorbed water in the brake system, where corrosive acids can form and make the components deteriorate. Water in a brake system will also cause fluids to freeze or boil faster."



"Champion DOT 3 Brake Fluid is typically recommended for trucks prior to the mid-1990s, but DOT 3 brake fluids still makeup a large portion of service fills in newer vehicles. DOT 3 brake fluid has a dry boiling point of 490 degrees, which is fine for brake systems with large brake drums and thick disc brake rotors, where brake heat can be easily dispersed. It has a viscosity of roughly 1500cSt at -40 F. Exceeds the specifications of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard #116 and SAE J1703 for DOT 3 brake fluids."



"Champion DOT 4 Brake Fluid is recommended for most disk brake vehicles and is also a poly-glycol base. DOT 4 has a boiling point of 494 degrees F., and it is rated at a viscosity of 1800cSt at -40 F. This DOT 4 brake fluid differs from DOT 3 due to the ability to chemically scavenge water, reducing the rate at which performance deteriorates when the fluid is exposed to humidity in service. Exceeds the specifications of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard #116 and SAE J1704 for DOT 4 brake fluids," added Dedolph.



Champion, a PLZ Aeroscience Company, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 65 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information call Champion at 660-890-6231 Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO visit championbrands.com



PLZ Aeroscience is a leader in specialty aerosol and liquid product technologies. PLZ specializes in the development, manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of a comprehensive line of contract fill, branded and private label products. PLZ has a robust and proprietary portfolio of products in household cleaning, personal care, food service, maintenance, specialty and industrial, and automotive. For more information, visit PLZAeroscience.com



Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services, and healthcare sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.