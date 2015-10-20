Champion Oil to Announce Sixtieth Anniversary Plans at SEMA 2015

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2015 --"Who doesn't remember 56' Chevy Nomads or 2-door Bel Air convertibles? The Corvette had a new streamlined body with 13 vertical bars in the grill. There were Ford Crown Victoria Skyliners, and T-Birds", stated Karl Dedolph, Director of Champion Racing & Performance. "Chrysler brought us the push button automatic transmission. In NASCAR that year, a Chrysler 300-B Stock Car won 22 out of 41 races, including 16 in a row driven by Buddy Baker on his way to becoming the NASCAR driving champion for 1956. "Ask the Man Who Owns One" –the last Packard was made in 1956. And also during that time the Chevrolet TurboFire Mouse, a.k.a. the "Small Block Chevy V-8", was becoming its own icon and later would be recognized as one of the world's top 10 best engines of the 20th century."



Creating a 60-year timeline since 1956, Champion has been integrally involved at the forefront with automobiles and new engines by continually improving motor oils, lubricants, chemicals and additives. For example, there have been 10 API motor oil service classifications during that period of time, 14 API different diesel engine oil licenses, over 16 automatic transmission changes in specification, numerous changes from global OEM's, the US Government & EPA have set new standards and regulations, lab and independent testing, on road verification, plus many more changes over time with grease, hydraulic fluid, brake fluid, power steering, aerosols, fuel additives, gear oils, etc. In 2016 there are many more changes coming, for example API CK-4, & FA-4, and ILSAC GL-6.



Champion, originally Lowe Oil Company founded by Ralph Lowe in 1956, now produces and blends more than 350 current specification products including fuel, motor oil, engine additives and lubricants for the automotive, heavy truck, racing, performance, industrial, commercial, agricultural and specialty markets.



Headquartered in Clinton, Missouri, just 75 miles southeast of Kansas City, Champion understands the complexities of doing business in today's market with quality products. There is a commitment at Champion; high standards define the way they do business.



Champion is an ISO certified, independent lubricant manufacturer and has over 370 private label customers, including almost all of the Fortune 500 Chemical Companies. Champion products can be found in over 70 countries worldwide.



Other significant achievements include:



- 1998 - Champion Acquisitions acquired Lowe Oil Company and changed its name to Champion Brands, LLC.

- 2003 - Champion Brands moved to 1001 Golden Drive, comprising 450,000 square feet.

- 2004 - Champion Brands, LLC gained the rights to use the CHAMPION Bow Tie Logo

- 2006 - Champion executed an agreement with Federal Mogul to produce and package Wagner Brake Fluid.

- 2008 - Champion Brands opens a new Bottle Blow Molding Division

- 2009 - Champion Brands gains the new ISO 9001:2008 Certification.

- 2014 – Champion Brands awarded U.S Dept. of Commerce Export Achievement Award

- 2015 – Champion Brands introduces Paladin® export product line



"To celebrate this momentous occasion of 60 years in business, Champion will be celebrating 2016 with special events, races, car shows, dinners, trade shows, product give-a-ways, sponsoring race teams, and press releases to thank its' customers, vendors, WD's, distributors, jobbers, and employees" Added Dedolph.



"One special event that Champion is announcing today will be on May 6th in Clinton, Missouri. It will be an open house at the factory with a professional road rally, car enthusiast show, bar-b-que, numerous government officials in attendance, special product pricing, vendor recognitions, and distributor awards."



60 years is just the beginning. It's an exciting time. Join Champion in 2016 celebrating as they make everyday and every decade ahead worth looking forward to.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 59 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com