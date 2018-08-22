Champion Oil to Display 1962 Shelby Anniversary AC Cobra at 2018 SEMA

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2018 --This exciting Shelby Cobra is one of hand full produced by Shelby American to honor the golden anniversary of the iconic CSX 2000, the first Shelby Cobra ever built and one of the most valuable sports cars in the world today. This car sold at auction a few years ago for $14 Million.



This particular car is aluminum-bodied, plus it is one of only two aluminum-bodied cars with an original new old stock (N.O.S.) 289-cid, 350-hp HiPo engine with two four-barrel carburetors with an original Shelby intake manifold mated to an original N.O.S. T-10 four-speed manual transmission and shifter.



This AC Cobra is a genuine Shelby American, Inc. Cobra that is registered and authenticated with the proper CSX numbers and a statement of manufacturer's origin signed by Carroll Shelby himself.



The cars were offered only in Black with Rosso red leather covered seating surfaces, dash covering and map pockets. The carpets are wool Mercedes Wine in material and color. The design is derived from the original 1962 styling, with only a few factory options and improvements over and above the original product. Among the improvements are a stronger steel tube frame, better alloys for the components, improved cooling, additional heatshield, superior brakes, plus rack-and-pinion steering.



The car's tube frame supports a hardy mechanical platform that along with the 289-cid V-8 engine and five-speed manual transmission, also houses a Shelby aluminum housing differential, dual piston four-wheel disc brakes and Spicer split-spline half-shafts. The cockpit features Stewart Warner gauges, tinted windscreen visors, leather-covered dash and map pockets, unique floor mats, Shelby harnesses and wood steering wheel with a limited-edition horn button.



The front grille is instantly recognizable, and the car looks ready for action with front and rear bumpers, windwings, chrome 15-inch wire wheels and unique front, rear and side badging that is finished in a gold tone.



About Shelby American: Shelby American, a division of Carroll Shelby International, Inc. (CSBI.PK), is the premier independent performance car company in the United States. Committed to delivering cars and products that provide an unparalleled driving experience, the company has been at the forefront of automotive innovation since it was established in 1962.



Carroll Shelby, one of America's greatest racecar drivers, founded the company. He dominated sports car racing success in the mid-1950s, twice being named Sports Illustrated's "Driver of the Year." His crowning achievement as a driver came in 1959, when he won the 24 Hours of LeMans.



Shelby American manufactures and markets performance vehicles and related products. For more info, visit Shelby American, Inc., 6405 Ensworth St., Las Vegas, NV 89119 / 702-942-7325 http://www.shelbyamerican.com.



