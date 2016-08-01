Champion Oil to Display 50th Anniversary Shelby GT40 MKII at SEMA

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2016 --Shelby American, headquartered in Las Vegas, is offering a limited edition only 20 Shelby GT40 MKIIs to celebrate the original car's 1-2-3 finish at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. The "50th Anniversary Shelby GT40" is a continuation of the original Ford big-block MKII model.



"Carroll Shelby's involvement in Ford's Le Mans program is one of the best-known chapters in our racing history," said Joe Conway, co-CEO of Carroll Shelby International and CEO of Shelby American. "Carroll Shelby shared Henry Ford II's desire to defeat Ferrari on the international stage to earn American automakers worldwide respect."



The new cars are built on an original-style steel monocoque chassis and fully independent suspension. The continuation car is 163 inches long and 40 inches high, the exact dimensions of the original. It even uses the same twin 10-gallon gas tank setup and original-style 15-inch Halibrand pin drive wheels. Shelby says more than 2/3 of the parts can be interchanged with the original GT40 MKII racecar.



About Shelby American

Shelby American, a division of Carroll Shelby International, Inc. (CSBI.PK), is the premier independent performance car company in the United States. Committed to delivering cars and products that provide an unparalleled driving experience, the company has been at the forefront of automotive innovation since it was established in 1962.



Carroll Shelby, one of America's greatest racecar drivers, founded the company. He dominated sports car racing success in the mid-1950s, twice being named Sports Illustrated's "Driver of the Year." His crowning achievement as a driver came in 1959, when he won the 24 Hours of LeMans.



Shelby American manufactures and markets performance vehicles and related products. For more info, visit Shelby American, Inc., 6405 Ensworth St., Las Vegas, NV 89119 / 702-942-7325 http://www.shelbyamerican.com.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com