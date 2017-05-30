Champion Oil to Display 50th Anniversary Shelby Super Snake at 2017 SEMA

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2017 --Five decades after the first "Super Snake" rumbled out of the factory, Shelby American Inc. is commemorating the anniversary of the legendary Shelby Super Snake Mustang.



"When Carroll Shelby introduced the Super Snake version of the Ford Mustang in 1967, it earned universal respect for its astonishing capabilities," said Joe Conway, Co-CEO of Carroll Shelby International and CEO of Shelby American. "When Shelby American reintroduced the Super Snake in 2007, the world was awed by the 600+ horsepower street legal muscle car."



The new Shelby Super Snake marks a significant next chapter in the company's history. "We compared the groundbreaking 1967 and 2007 model Super Snakes to other cars of their era when setting the performance parameters for our anniversary model," said Gary Patterson, Shelby American President. "The new Shelby Super Snake matches those cars' competitive advantages. The newest Super Snake is both extraordinarily fast and a thrill to drive. In a world filled with sterile cars, it's a throwback to a time when people enjoyed driving."



About Shelby American

Shelby American, a division of Carroll Shelby International, Inc. (CSBI.PK), is the premier independent performance car company in the United States. Committed to delivering cars and products that provide an unparalleled driving experience, the company has been at the forefront of automotive innovation since it was established in 1962.



Carroll Shelby, one of America's greatest racecar drivers, founded the company. He dominated sports car racing success in the mid-1950s, twice being named Sports Illustrated's "Driver of the Year." His crowning achievement as a driver came in 1959, when he won the 24 Hours of LeMans.



Shelby American manufactures and markets performance vehicles and related products. For more info, visit Shelby American, Inc., 6405 Ensworth St., Las Vegas, NV 89119 / 702-942-7325 / Shelby.com.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com.