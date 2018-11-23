Champion Oil to Educate Attendees on Coolant Additives at Performance Racing Trade Show

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/23/2018 --Champion COLD BLUE® Racing Coolant Additive allows racing and performance engines to run at up to 25° F cooler and prevent unwanted overheating. COLD BLUE® contains a premium corrosion inhibitor package formulated to protect engine seals and all metals found in common cooling systems including aluminum. This product is compatible with all types and colors of coolant/antifreeze. Contains no glycol and is safe for track use. #4290I packed 16 oz. in /12 pack case.



The COLD BLUE® treat rate is one ounce per quart, or 1 bottle per automotive cooling system of 12-20 quarts. Re-treat yearly or whenever coolant is changed for best results. Benefits include: reduces overall engine temperature, maximum corrosion protection, prevents overheating, and compatible with gasoline and diesel.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants forover 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, commercial and specialty markets. For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com