Champion Oil to Feature Diesel Celebrity Ron Knoch at SEMA

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2015 --Ron and his partner Larry Mohney started the only official sanctioning body for DIESEL Motorsports 10 years ago with the thought of making the rural sport mainstream with safety and universal rules for competition.



Ron and DIESEL Motorsports has been featured many times on TV's "Inside Drag Racing", and on many syndicate radio shows such as "Auto World Radio" and the "Pulling Radio Network".



You will see Ron at the DIESEL Motorsports events with over 60 shows Nationwide and 6 Regional shows of "DIESEL ONLY" drag racing, sled pulling, dyno and show-n-shine competitions.



Ron has a bi-monthly column in Performance Business/Shop Magazine along with features in DIESEL World and Engine Builder magazines.



Ron has been a speaker at SEMA Panel discussions about diesels, a member of SEMA MPMC and holds yearly seminars at the SEMA PRI Show in December.



Known by many manufacturers and automotive aftermarket as "Mr. Diesel", Ron has vast marketing and advertising experience in the automotive Aftermarket for over 25 years as a marketing agency.



About Champion Brands, LLC

