Champion Oil to Introduce Professional Grade Starting Fluid in Indianapolis at PRI

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2018 --The Champion Professional Grade 80% Ether Starting Fluid is the strongest in the industry. Works great on both gas and diesel engines. Allows faster starts and reduces wear?on batteries. Contains upper cylinder lubricant for added protection. Works Under Extreme Cold Conditions. Produces Quick, Smooth Starting of Engines Down to -70 F.



It is ideal for cars, trucks, tractors, generators, buses, marine engines, outboards and power mowers. It saves batteries, starters, and engines from wear. Champion Professional Grade 80% Ether Starting Fluid is engineered for use by professional automotive maintenance and repair technicians. Available now and shipping Part # 4580K in 11 oz. aerosol cans. Packaged in case lots of 12.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about the new Micro Sprint Racing Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com