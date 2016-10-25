Champion Oil to Launch Two New Diesel Engine Oils at SEMA

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2016 --Champion Blue Flame FA-4, & CK-4 oils will be offered in lower viscosity grades including an API 15w-40 that are designed to help maximize fuel economy with no compromise in durability. These new API licensed engine oils will have limited backwards compatibility and will be labeled as such.



Both engine oils are designed to provide industry-leading performance to meet the needs of the next generation of heavy-duty engines. Increased power density, reduced oil volume and extended drain intervals place unique demands on engine oils to control oxidation by-products, sludge and deposits. Due to higher shear stress and lower viscosity minimums for engine oils, only oils with the highest wear protection and viscosity stability can maximize the performance and life of advanced diesel engines.



Champion Blue Flame FA-4 & CK-4 engine oils take oxidation resistance to an elevated level, allowing users to achieve longer drain intervals, reduce maintenance and downtime, and extend engine life. Controlling oxidation, corrosive acids, sludge and varnish precursors allow for extended drains and minimized wear even under the most extreme conditions.



This new series of Champion engine oils will keep diesel engines going longer by reducing engine wear, preventing high temperature corrosion and controlling abrasive soot contamination, even while allowing for improved fuel economy and lower total cost of ownership.



Champion Blue Flame Synthetic Blend (FA-4, CK-4) Oils Meet or Exceed the Following Specifications:



- API CK-4, (FA-4), CJ-4, CI-4 Plus - ACEA E7-12, E9-12 - JASO DH-2 - Volvo VDS-4.5, VDS-4 - Cummins CES 20086, CES 20081 - Detroit Diesel DDC93K218 - Cummins CES 20087 - Detroit Diesel DFS93K222 - Ford WSS-W2C171-E - Detroit Diesel DFS93K223 - Mack EO-O Premium Plus - Renault VI RLD-3 - CAT ECF-3



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, racing, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion Diesel Engine Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.ChampionBrands.com