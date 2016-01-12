Champion Oil to Participate at 2016 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS)

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2016 --Champion Oil, an industry leader in the development of full synthetic motor oils, will participate with the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) this week at the industry preview of new vehicles from around the world at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, MI.



"This preview is designed to interface with style designers and drive-train engineers with their new introductions of worldwide concept and production vehicles that will be seen for the very first time," stated Karl Dedolph, Director of Global Sales at Champion.



"NAIAS is celebrating its 28th anniversary as an international event," added Dedolph. "The NAIAS is among the most prestigious auto shows in the world, providing unparalleled access to the automotive products, people and ideas that matter most -- up close and in one place. NAIAS is the only auto show in the United States to earn an annual distinguished sanction of the Organization Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA), the Paris-based alliance of automotive trade associations and manufacturers from around the world."



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, racing, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231.



