Champion Oil to Participate at TruStar National Sales Conference

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2016 --TruStar is an automotive buying group with over 250 independent automotive warehouse distributors located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico. For more information contact TruStar at 2404 S. Grand Blvd., Ste 200 Pearland, Texas 77581 - Phone: 281-485-9908 http://www.trustarinc.com/.



"Competition is fierce in today's market, and you need to have the right distributors and resellers available that can set you apart from your competition. This is why aligning with the right buying group is so important," said Karl Dedolph, Director of Sales for Champion Oil. "The TruStar group has a terrific philosophy and sales strategy for the future and our lubricant products."



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information contact Champion at 660-890-6231.



Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com