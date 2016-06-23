Champion Oil to Participate in "Collector Car Appreciation Day"

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2016 --The U.S. Senate passed Senate Resolution 507 (S. Res. 507) designating July 8, 2016 as "Collector Car Appreciation Day (CCAD)." S. Res. 507 was sponsored by Congressional Automotive Performance and Motorsports Caucus Co-Chairs Senator Richard Burr (R-NC) and Senator Jon Tester (D-MT). The date marks the seventh commemoration in what has become an annual event to celebrate and raise awareness of the vital role automotive restoration and collection plays in American society.



"Enthusiasts and car collectors will attend hundreds of events across the country," said Karl Dedolph, Director of Racing and Performance Products for Champion Oil. "We will again proudly partner with individuals, car clubs and businesses as they organize car cruises, club gatherings and other educational promoting the events raise awareness to automotive restoration and collection."



