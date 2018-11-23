Champion Oil to Pay Tribute to Greg Hodnett at the 2018 Performance Racing Industry Trade Show

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/23/2018 --Greg Hodnett, 49, died on Thursday, September 20, 2018 from injuries sustained in a sprint car crash at the BAPS Motor Speedway, the former Susquehanna Speedway, in Newberry Township, Pennsylvania.

Greg was a professional race car driver, competing with the World of Outlaws and a member of the Pennsylvania Posse for the past 19 years. He amassed over 250 career sprint car wins and won multiple championships.



"We lost a great racer and human being. The people who need the most support at this time are the Hodnett family", said a spokesperson for Champion Racing Oil. "First and foremost, Greg was a beloved husband, son, brother, father, grandfather, and more. Please pray for his entire family and keep them in your thoughts and well wishes. All contributions will go directly to Greg's family." https://www.gofundme.com/hodnett27



