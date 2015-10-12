Champion Oil to Present Technical Seminar on PC-11 HDEO

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2015 --PC-11 stands for Proposed Category 11. The new PC-11 Heavy Duty Engine Oils (HDEO) oils, due in late 2016, will surpass current American Petroleum Institute (API) CJ-4 oil technology and specification.



During the upcoming seminar at Rottler, presented by Champion Oil, the audience will hear about two types of PC-11 oils hitting the market in a little over a year. PC-11A oils will be a direct replacement for the oils you're using now. You'll be able to buy the same viscosity grades and oil types (conventional, full synthetic, synthetic blend) you're using now, and they'll be backwards compatible to current vehicles.



The new PC-11B oils will be offered in lower viscosity grades and designed to help maximize fuel economy with no compromise in durability. These PC-11B oils will have limited backwards compatibility1 and will be labeled as such.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 59 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, racing, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about PC-11 HDEO contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.ChampionBrands.com