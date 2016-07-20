Champion Oil to Sponsor New York to Paris Racing Team

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2016 --In 1908 the "horseless carriage" was a novelty, certainly not suited for long distance travel. That would all change when the 1908 Great Auto Race from New York to Paris was run with six teams from Italy, France, Germany, and the United States.



The 1908 Great Auto Race was sponsored and organized by the NEW YORK TIMES and LA MATIN (a Paris newspaper). The torturous New York to Paris race route included: NYC, Albany, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Valdez Alaska, Japan, Vladivostok, Omsk, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Berlin and Paris.



After 22,000 miles and 169 days the American Thomas Flyer and it's driver George Schuster won this historic racing event, changing forever the course of the automobile. Shuster was inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame in 2010.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ffS8YDFgkTg&feature=youtu.be



On the 110th Anniversary of the legendary 1908 test of men and machines, the Champion Racing Oil sponsored 1929 Model A Speedster, owned by Jack Crabtree of Gosse Creek, SC, will begin an 85 day journey starting in June 2018 from Times Square heading west to San Francisco.



The vehicles will board a ship bound for Yokohama, Japan then enter the continent of Asia at the port of Vladivostok, Russia. Paralleling the Trans-Siberian Railroad the Champion's Model A Speedster will head for Moscow, on to Berlin and finish at the Eiffel Tower in October 2018.



http://www.2018nytoparis.com/



Champion Racing Motor Oils contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer), special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives are proven to meet the lubrication demands of competition engines, create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in Dynamometer testing.



Champion Racing Oils are suitable for use in all competition and race engines especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion contact them at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com