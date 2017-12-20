Champion Oils Now Available at Heavy Equipment Loaders & Parts, Inc

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2017 --A family owned used equipment business for over 40 years started by Dennis M. Miller in 1972. As Miller Equipment Sales and later to Heavy Equipment Loaders & Parts, Inc.; Dennis turned the business over to his two sons, Eric and Alan in 2005. Since 2005, the brothers expanded the company to its current 12-acre facility in Lebanon, PA offering used equipment sales, parts, service, heavy hauling and containerizing.



For more information contact them at Heavy Equipment, Loaders & Parts, Inc. - 606 North 22nd Street - Lebanon, PA 17046 / Phone: 717-400-7004 / Fax: 717-277-7679 / http://www.heavyequipmentloaders.com/default.htm



"It is extremely important for Champion to identify businesses that shares the same goals and has the ability to provide first class service and product support," said Karl Dedolph, Director of National Sales for Champion. "Heavy Equipment Loaders & Parts, Inc. clearly fits the stringent criteria we identified to distribute our products."



In addition to heavy equipment, Eric and Alan own Miller Brothers Racing, a professional 410 Sprint Car Team that will compete this year in World of Outlaw Sprint Car Races and Central PA Series Events. Their driver is Doug Hammaker, a former 358 Track Champion who lives in Grantville, PA.



