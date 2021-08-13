Champion Racing Oil and Brian Brown Win at the Second Preliminary Night for the 60th Knoxville Nationals

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2021 --A late afternoon rain shower delayed the start of the program by two hours, a fiery multi-car crash gave way to a rejuvenated Brian Brown holding off hard-charging Kyle Larson for the $12,000 victory.



It was Brown's third preliminary night victory during the Nationals and his 55th at the legendary half-mile racetrack, and it was an emotional one at that.



Brown started fourth in a 25-lap feature that just couldn't get going. Extremely slow starts led by polesitter Sam Hafertepe Jr. saw the field become seriously bunched and led to a pair of violent accidents during the early going.



After a yellow flag when Shane Stewart slowed on the track, a slow restart led to Parker Price-Miller running over the tire and wheel of T.J. Stutts and launching head-on into the first turn fence. Price-Miller, who has had numerous concussions during his career, climbed from his car.



Brown charged to second behind Hafertepe on the restart and as the field headed into turn three to complete lap two, Carson Macedo made an ill-advised move under Paul McMahan that sent both into the wall, turning McMahan's car upside down.



The fuel cell was knocked from Macedo's car, and it burst into fire as Kerry Madsen, Max Dumesny and Sammy Swindell were collected in the accident.



"The hole closed up faster than I thought it would," Macedo said. "One hundred percent my fault. I take full responsibility."



After a lengthy red flag for cleanup, Brown wasted no time on the restart, blasting to the bottom of the track and grabbing the lead from Hafertepe.



"I had a good opportunity to think about the situation on that red," Brown explained. "I knew I would be good no matter what he did on that restart, I was doing the opposite. I went to the bottom and got under him and after that I just kind of set sail."



Champion Oil, celebrating over six decades as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower, and torque.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion, a PLZ Aeroscience Company, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 65 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information call Champion at 660-890-6231 Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO visit championbrands.com



About PLZ Aeroscience

PLZ Aeroscience is a leader in specialty aerosol and liquid product technologies. PLZ specializes in the development, manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of a comprehensive line of contract fill, branded and private label products. PLZ has a robust and proprietary portfolio of products in household cleaning, personal care, food service, maintenance, specialty and industrial, and automotive. For more information, visit PLZAeroscience.com



About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services, and healthcare sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.