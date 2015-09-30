Champion Racing Oil and Jonathan Nerren Win US Drift Championship

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2015 --Jonathan Nerren was born in Concord, NC. He began his drifting career while stationed in Japan serving in the US Navy. He spent a few years learning and driving the local tracks where drifting all began. He brought his knowledge and skills back to the US in 2008. Jonathan continued his career with the Streetwise Drift (SWD) Series, which he currently still competes. Last year brought Jonathan's best finish of 5th place in the Formula series US Drift.



2015 would prove his worth with his team taking home the US Drift Series Championship. He qualified in the top 2 and finished in the top 4 of every race in the US Drift Series. Additionally, Jonathan and his team are competing in the Streetwise Drift Series and Midwest Drift Union where he has finished in the top 2 every race there as well. Nerren has had two 1st place qualifiers and two 1st place finishes on the year with a few more events to go.



"Champion Racing Oil is proud to support, Jonathan Nerren in his #23 Magnuson Supercharged 240sx", said Karl Dedolph, Director of Champion Racing and Performance Products. "Having a top tier competitor like Nerren running our racing motor oil in this highly competitive series is a great testament to our "Purpose Built" lubricant technology formulated for protection and performance."



Champion Racing Oils are built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of hot rod, street rod, classic and muscle car engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs. To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus.



In addition, all Champion Racing Motor Oils contain an exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology. This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases horsepower and torque in most engines.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 59 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion Racing Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com