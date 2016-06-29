Champion Racing Oil and Nerren Racing Win Canadian Drift Championship

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2016 --The victory was Nelson's first of the year and marked the first major win for Jonathan Nerren as a multi-car team owner. Last year his Champion Racing Oil sponsored #23 Magnuson Supercharged 240sx took the overall championship win of the United States Drift Series on September 5th, 2015 at Virginia International Raceway.



"It's a blessing to drive for a championship winning team and capture our first major win in just our second race into the season," said Tyler Nelson, "I want to thank our entire crew for preparing such a good car for this weekend, we can't forget about our partners and fans either. Thank you to everyone that has stuck behind our team, this win and podium finish is for you."



"What an awesome way to start the season," said Jonathan Nerren, "With being new competitors in the series, our first year in the pros with a multiple car team, we wanted to make a big impact in the sport. In just our second event, our team took home the gold with help from Champion Racing Oil."



"We're proud to support the Jonathan Nerren Team," said Karl Dedolph, Director of Champion Racing and Performance Products. "Having a top tier competitor like Nerren running our racing motor oil in this highly competitive series is a great testament to our "Purpose Built" lubricant technology formulated for protection and performance. "



