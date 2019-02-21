Champion Racing Oil and RM Racing Lubricants Become Title Co-Sponsors of Central PA Sprint Car Series

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2019 --The Champion Racing Oil/RM Racing Lubricants Central PA season runs an extensive schedule of 102 events at eleven different tracks mostly in Pennsylvania with one stop in Maryland and two in New Jersey. The series will pay out prize money to the top 10 drivers at the end of the 2019 season.



"It is extremely important for Champion to identify a racing & performance partner like RM Racing lubricants that shares the same goals and has the ability to provide racers and enthusiasts with first class service and product support," said Karl Dedolph, Director of the Racing and Performance Division for Champion. "Rich Matthie and his team clearly fit the stringent criteria we identified to distribute our products and be a co-title sponsor of the Central PA Series."



In addition to racing oils, RM Racing Lubricants supplies racing gear oils, brake fluid, additives, aerosols, coolants, transmission fluids, diesel engine oils, passenger car motor oils, hot rod oils, muscle car oils, and over 100 other Champion products. Established over 8 years ago as a Champion Master Warehouse Distributor, they have become a leader in Canada and the Northeastern Region of the United States.



With a dedicated team and quality products, RM Racing Lubricants is able to provide racers and car enthusiasts with motor oils and lubricants they can trust. If you'd like more information please in Niagara Falls, NY and Welland, Ontario / Phone: 1-905-658-7509



Champion Racing Motor Oils contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer), special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives are proven to meet the lubrication demands of competition engines, create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in Dynamometer testing.



Champion Racing Oils are suitable for use in all competition and race engines especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com