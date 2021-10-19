Champion Racing Oil and Roger Crockett Win at Texas Motor Speedway

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2021 --Crockett participated in the throwback event theme in more ways than just driving. He turned his winged sprint car into a tribute to NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson, who dominated on the pavement at Texas Motor Speedway.



"We chose him as our throwback because of the domination," Crockett said. "He had the most wins, most top-5s, most top-10s and most laps led at Texas Motor Speedway. I respect somebody with the dedication to be that dominating."



Crockett enjoyed a dominating ending to a strong weekend, which began on Friday during the opening round of the doubleheader. "Right out of the gate we weren't great to start the night," he said. However, Crockett earned the Hard Charger Award for passing the most cars as he advanced from ninth to second place.



"We knew the car was good, so I pretty much started the next night similar to where we finished Friday," he said. "We were the fastest car in hot-laps, and we won our heat race. We were taking it easy to make sure we had plenty of tire for the main event since you have to run the same tires all night."



Crockett, a Champion Racing Oil sponsored racer, won both his heat race and the main event from the third starting position.



"In the feature we got to second and weren't trying to push the issue yet because you have to make your tires last," he said. "We had one close call where a guy blew his motor right in front of us. I got into the back of him and luckily it didn't hurt our car. A couple of laps after a restart we got by the leader. I was able to run high until the last restart. It was a great weekend and fun to cap it with a win. Special thanks to Champion Racing Oil and all the guys back at Clinton, Missouri", added Crockett.



Champion Oil, celebrating over six decades as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower, and torque.



