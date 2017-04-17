Champion Racing Oil and Sam Hafertepe Jr. Go Five-for-Five

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2017 --Asked about his fifth win for Champion in as many starts, Hafertepe replied, "This is incredible. We really didn't have the best car early on. We were way to tight and I had to start making it work, especially in three and four where they were just eating us up but just hats off to my guys and Champion Racing Oil."



Fighting the tight race car though the opening laps, a restart on Lap 8 would prove pivotal for Hafertepe who was able to maneuver out of dirty air. Advancing into the chase for the lead, Hafertepe trailed Johnny Herrera, another Champion Racing Oil sponsored racer, by just shy of a half straightaway as the pair began to find traffic at the races midpoint.



To the approval of his hometown fans, Jonathan Cornell would run third in the Champion Racing Oil/Starline Brass No. 28.



Champion draws on the success of its racing roots in producing a line of engine oils designed for high performance racing applications and are available in numerous synthetic blends and full synthetic viscosities.



Champion Racing Motor Oils contain a proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer), special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives are proven to meet the lubrication demands of competition engines, create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in Dynamometer testing.



Champion Racing Oils are suitable for use in all competition and race engines especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs. These "purpose-built" racing oils are offered in a popular range of multi-viscosity SAE grades and formulated to meet the demands of most of today's high performance race engines.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion Racing Oils contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com