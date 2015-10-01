Champion Racing Oil and Tony Jackson Jr. Win MARS DIRTcar Championship Three Years in a Row

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2015 --Tony Jackson Jr. and his #56 Black Diamond by Club 29/Cornett Racing Engine, sponsored by Champion Racing Oil, dominated the tough competition throughout the MARS series schedule in 2015.



Tony Jackson Jr. lives in Lebanon, MO where he grew up honing his driving skills on pavement tracks. Tony moved to Dirt Late Models in 2009 and fell in love with the class and has been in it ever since. Tony still makes occasional Pavement Late Model starts.



No stranger to historic racing feats, in 2013 Tony became the first driver to ever win the Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association (MLRA) and Mid America Racing Series (MARS) Super Late Model titles in the same season.



For more information on Tony Jackson Jr. visit http://www.tonyjacksonjr.com/



Champion Racing Oils: Champion draws on the success of its racing roots in producing a line of engine oils designed for high performance racing applications and are available in numerous synthetic blends and full synthetic viscosities.



Champion Racing Motor Oils products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer), special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives are proven to meet the lubrication demands of competition engines, create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in Dynamometer testing.



Champion Racing Oils are suitable for use in all competition and race engines especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs. These "purpose-built" racing oils are offered in a popular range of multi-viscosity SAE grades and formulated to meet the demands of most of today's high performance race engines.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 59 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion Racing Oils contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com