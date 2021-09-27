Champion Racing Oil and Tyler Erb Win at Brownstown Speedway

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2021 --Erb, a Champion Racing Oil Master Warehouse Distributor, took over the top spot when race-leader Josh Rice slowed with a right-rear flat tire on lap 29. Erb went on for his first win at Brownstown. Point leader Tim McCreadie finished in second, followed by Brandon Sheppard, Devin Moran, and Tanner English.



Josh Rice, the 2021 Ralph Latham Memorial winner at Florence Speedway in May, held the race lead until Erb passed him on lap 13 for the top spot. Rice would then use the high side to his advantage retaking the point from Erb on lap 17.



Erb and Rice came across the line side-by-side with Erb narrowly edging out Rice. Suddenly, Rice slowed coming off turn number two with a flat right rear tire which forced a caution flag and a trip to the hot pit for a tire change. Erb went on to lead the rest of the race for the $10,000 victory.



"It feels great to win here at Brownstown," Erb said. "They did a great job from yesterday to today to give us a good racetrack. I have a great time. We had to bring out two cars yesterday. I have a great crew and great car owners. We had a good car tonight and it gives us confidence for tomorrow night."



Champion Oil, celebrating over six decades as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower, and torque.



