Champion Racing Oil Announces Opportunities Available for Warehouse Distributors

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2015 --Champion Racing Oils are "Purpose-Built" for use in all competition and race engines especially those using flat tappet or roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



Champion Racing Oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines. These products also contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures and contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine.



These top-tier racing oils are offered in a popular range of multi-viscosity SAE grades and formulated to meet the demands of most of today's high performance race engines producing measurable increases in compression, horsepower and torque. The following list is only a sample of over 100 sku's from the Champion Racing Division available to re-sellers.



Racing SAE 10w-30 Synthetic Blend

Racing SAE 20w-50 Synthetic Blend

Racing SAE 15w-50 Full Synthetic

Racing SAE 0w-20 Full Synthetic

Racing SAE 0w-30 Full Synthetic

Racing SAE 50 Synthetic Blend

Racing SAE 60 Synthetic Blend

Racing SAE 70 Synthetic Blend

Racing SAE 10 Full Synthetic



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 59 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion Racing and Performance Wholesale Opportunities email marketing@championbrands.com or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com