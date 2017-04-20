Champion Racing Oil Announces Opportunities Available for West Coast Warehouse Distributors

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2017 --Champion Racing Oils are "Purpose-Built" for use in all competition and race engines especially those using flat tappet or roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



Champion Racing Oils contain high Zinc and Phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines. These products also contain additional anti-wear additives that include Molybdenum (Moly), Calcium, and Boron. Champion's proprietary Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer (TVS) extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures and contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine.



These top-tier racing oils are offered in a popular range of multi-viscosity and straight SAE grades formulated to meet the demands of most of today's high performance race engines producing measurable increases in compression, horsepower and torque.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion Racing and Performance Wholesale Opportunities email kdedolph@championbrands.com or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com.